entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Meghan Markle's dad told Sun Online that he wishes the Sussexes 'all my love'

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacted to the birth of her daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thomas Markle said he is 'very pleased' with the news of Meghan and Harry welcoming their second child.

The 76-year-old retired lighting engineer told Sun Online that he wishes the Sussexes “all my love."

He added, “I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery. I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

Meghan and her dad have not been on talking terms since she walked down the aisle with Prince Harry.

The Duchess was even embroiled in a privacy case against Mail Online for publishing letters that she wrote to her father.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, it is unlikely that Thomas will meet Meghan or her kids anytime soon. 

“As it stands it seems unlikely that either grandfather will meet their new granddaughter for some time,” he told the Daily Mail.

