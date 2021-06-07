 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for making a major misstep in the royal baby protocol order.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Kay and in his piece for the Daily Mail he wrote, “By giving the baby the name Lilibet, the Queen’s private family nickname – even though they intend to use the diminutive ‘Lili’ for their daughter – there is a risk.”

“Will it be seen as a presumptuous choice for a royal baby who is eighth in line to the throne, but who will grow up on the other side of the world speaking with an American accent?”

“And how might Prince Charles feel about his fifth grandchild carrying such an intimate family pet name that he has never used himself?”

“It is tempting to wonder if Harry would have been so emboldened in his choice if his grandfather Prince Philip – the only close family member permitted to call the Queen ‘Lilibet’ – had still been alive.”

“Doubtless, there will be among the more cautious courtiers at the Palace some discomfort and the odd raised eyebrow at this latest convention-destroying Exocet from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

