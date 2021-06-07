Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is all smiles in her latest post on Instagram.

The star paid no heed to trolls as she flashed a gorgeous smile with her signature dimple.

The stunner could be seen dress in an all-black outfit that was chic and effortless.

She made sure to let fans know that she did not let the negativity get to her as she captioned her post: “Another beautiful day”.

Her post comes a day after she shared some subtle posts about her ex Asim Azhar when he allegedly took a veiled dig when an indecent video of the actress went viral.

Furthermore, the star was down in the dumps because of an incident where a man was doing indecent acts on video.

