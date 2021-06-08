Jennifer Lopez announces her new partnership with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, spanning on feature films, TV series and unscripted content.



The superstar's Nuyorican Productions will work on special contents with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The 'Hustlers' star co-runs the the company with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The singer/actress already has two feature projects in the works at the streamer including the Niki Caro-directed The Mother and The Cipher.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new partnership with Netflix. She shared a sweet photo of herself and wrote : "Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions signs First-Look deal with netflix."

She captioned the post: 'The best is yet to come'

In conversation with a media outlet, she said: "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

Lopez added: "We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away."