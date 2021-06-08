 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez announces her new partnership with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, spanning on feature films, TV series and unscripted content.

The superstar's Nuyorican Productions will work on special contents with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The 'Hustlers' star co-runs the the company with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The singer/actress already has two feature projects in the works at the streamer including the Niki Caro-directed The Mother and The Cipher.

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Monday to announce her new partnership with Netflix. She shared a sweet photo of herself and wrote : "Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions signs First-Look deal with netflix."

She captioned the post: 'The best is yet to come'

In conversation with a media outlet, she said: "Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

Lopez added: "We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away."

More From Entertainment:

Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required

Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required
Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead

Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead
´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins

´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family
Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh
Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK
BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history

BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history
Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder
Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name
Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Latest

view all