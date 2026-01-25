'The Traitors' issues statement warning to stop cyberbullying

The Traitors is reminding fans to keep online conversations respectful as its fourth season continues.

The Peacock reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, shared a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on January 24 addressing negative comments directed at cast members.

“We are committed to making our casts feel safe, respected, and supported—on screen and off,” the statement read. “The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There’s a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals.”

The message also encouraged viewers to keep discussions positive. “Let's not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks,” the post continued. “We appreciate your support.”

The statement came shortly after season four contestant Ron Funches shared a personal revelation linked to fan discussions about the show.

On January 22, the comedian posted on Instagram Stories that online commentary led him to realise he may be on the autism spectrum.

“Well the internet told me I was autistic and was right,” he wrote. “You win this round.”

Ron added, “Thanks @thetraitorsus for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma.”

Earlier, Funches explained on Threads that seeing reactions to his behavior on the show pushed him to seek a professional evaluation.

“I honestly didn’t know I myself had Autism I thought I was just an ally and parent of an autistic child,” he wrote, adding that feeling misunderstood made him begin the diagnosis process.

After sharing his neurodiversity, Ron said he was “so thankful” the show helped him “learn about myself and learn about others,” and ended with a message to fans: “Be kind to each other.”