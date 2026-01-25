Olivia Rodrigo issues strongly worded response to latest ICE shooting

Olivia Rodrigo took aim at “ICE’s actions” following the fatal shooting of another American citizen in Minnesota.

The victim, who has been identified as an intensive care nurse named Alex Pretti, was gunned down by an ICE official in Minneapolis on January 24.

Reacting to the news, the 22-year-old pop star took to her Instagram stories to issue her statement on the matter.

Rodrigo first shared digital creator Ben Sheehan’s posts, which encouraged people to stop the senate from “giving ICE another $10 billion,” and featured “The easiest guide to calling your senators about ICE”.

Later sharing her own take on the deeply concerning situation, the former Disney star wrote, “ICEs actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.” (Sic)

The deja vu singer’s latest remarks come after a consistent streak of her condemning the current ICE policy in the US, led by the Trump administration.

She previously blasted the official Instagram account of Homeland Security, which had used one of her songs as the soundtrack for a video encouraging illegal immigrants in the US to “self-deport”.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” she had replied in the comments of the post, which later had its soundtrack removed by Instagram, per The Guardian.

Following Olivia Rodrigo’s criticism of the Homeland Department, one of its spokesperson released a statement to the British publication, which said: “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”