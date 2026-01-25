Jojo Siwa shares moving parenting advice from Meghan Trainor

Joelle “JoJo” Siwa is opening up about her feelings for boyfriend Chris Hughes — and it includes thoughts about having kids.

The Dance Moms alum, 22, shared that she realised how deep her love ran after receiving advice from friend Meghan Trainor.

"Meghan Trainor once told me," JoJo told E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes, "she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.'"

She said that advice clicked after she started dating the Love Island alum, 33, following their connection on Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24. The couple confirmed their romance in June.

"One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris," JoJo recalled, "I was like, 'I get what you're saying now.' I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris].'"

Her feelings only grew stronger after Chris shared a childhood photo. "He sent me a baby photo of him the other day. It's like him in a trash can," JoJo said. "It's really cute. And I was like, 'Uh oh.'"

While baby talk is on her mind, JoJo clarified there’s no serious planning just yet. She joked that Chris didn’t react to an AI-generated image she posted showing what their future children could look like.

"He definitely knows it's out there," she said. "A couple of days went by and I was like, 'Babe, why don't you ever talk to me or say anything about this?'"

Turns out, it was a misunderstanding. "He was like, 'Babe, we had a full conversation about it,'" she said, adding that he later realized it was actually a chat with his best friend Jack.

As for baby names, JoJo revealed she’s changed her mind. "Got a new name for children," she said. "And I think it's Silver. Silver Siwa."