Louis Tomlinson gets honest about journey behind ‘How Did I Get Here?’

Louis Tomlinson is shedding light on why he titled his newly released album How Did I Get Here?

Breaking down the meaning behind his third solo album name, the former One Direction star reflected on fame, fear and the role his fans have played in his journey during a conversation on Zach Sang Show.

"I was playing around with a few different titles for the album, but nothing had like the scope that I wanted," the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter shared. "I wanted a title that kind of carried enough kind of meaning and importance."

His response came after host Zach Sang asked whether the album title was connected to a moment when he performed and sang Adele's song and the fear of getting on stage. "Is that kind of what how did I get here means?" he asked.

"A little bit, a little bit," the X Factor UK judge replied. "It's more, I interpret the album as a statement, and like in Northern English, I would coin it as how the fuck did I get in?"

"And it's more just statement of all, you're just looking around and, you know, there's so many times in my career where I've been surprised by that," he explained.

How Did I Get Here?, a 12-track album, was released on January 23.

It features the previously released lead single Lemonade, as well as Dark to Light, an emotional tribute to Louis' late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.