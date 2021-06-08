 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

American actor Jason Sudeikis is still not completely okay with her ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde dating British singer Harry Styles.

According to a report by Page Six, the Ted Lasso star is still quite distressed about his former ladylove leaving him for the ex-One Direction member.

"They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry,” said a source to Page Six.

Sudeikis and Wilde co-parent their two children together—Otis, seven and Daisy, four.

Sudekis, Wilde and Styles are all currently reported to be staying in London for their respective work.

Earlier, sources had told Page Six that Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship hit the rocks over the former’s involvement with Styles. 

