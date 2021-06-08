 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

The news about Farhad Humayun’s death was announced on the official social media page of Overload

Pakistani singer and Overload front man Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday, the band confirmed in a social media post.

The news about the singer and record producer’s death was announced on the official social media page of Overload, as the band requested fans to pray for the departed soul.

"The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art,” the post read.

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” it continued.

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: ‘I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring’. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot!”

His elder cousin and musician, Taimur Rahman also took to Twitter to announce the news: "My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger than life personality."

Fans and celebrities took to their social media after hearing about the singer's death to pay tribute to him and to pray for his eternal peace. 

Humayun’s cause of death was not revealed by the band. However, the singer had revealed in 2018 that he was getting a surgery done for a brain tumour.

He had formed the band Overload in 2003 after starting his career as an underground musician. He was previously the drummer for two other bands that he created, Co-Ven and Mindriot

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash
Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar
Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar
Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral
Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki
Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold
Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry
Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’
Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’
Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Latest

view all