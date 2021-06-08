'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away

The news about Farhad Humayun’s death was announced on the official social media page of Overload

Pakistani singer and Overload front man Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday, the band confirmed in a social media post.

The news about the singer and record producer’s death was announced on the official social media page of Overload, as the band requested fans to pray for the departed soul.

"The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art,” the post read.

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” it continued.

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: ‘I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring’. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot!”

His elder cousin and musician, Taimur Rahman also took to Twitter to announce the news: "My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger than life personality."



Fans and celebrities took to their social media after hearing about the singer's death to pay tribute to him and to pray for his eternal peace.



Humayun’s cause of death was not revealed by the band. However, the singer had revealed in 2018 that he was getting a surgery done for a brain tumour.

He had formed the band Overload in 2003 after starting his career as an underground musician. He was previously the drummer for two other bands that he created, Co-Ven and Mindriot.