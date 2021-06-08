 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note for ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Ahmad Ali Butt has shared a heartfelt note for his friend famed Pakistani singer Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a lovely throwback photo with Farhad, the founder of music band Overload, and wrote “Today @farhad.humayun left us, I have known you almost all my musical life. From Lahore underground days to our professional lives... my friend you have always been ahead of your time”.

“Your passion for music and arts was incredible and the way you truly followed your heart.”

Butt continued “You will always shine on like a crazy diamond my friend and your work will live forever. Thank you for your kindness, your friendship and your inspiration my brother. Allah bless your soul Ameen. #farhadhumayun.”

Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday, the band confirmed in a social media post.

