 Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Tuesday Jun 08 2021
British actor Keira Knightley raised her voice against the rising cases of harassment against women worldwide. 

The Pride and Prejudice actor said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar that “literally” everyone has fallen prey to misogyny in public spaces.

The actor said that much like other women, she too had to face harassment and had to take precautions while walking alone at night.

“It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe, and I thought ‘I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it’,” she said.

"It’s depressing. I think that’s why I’m enjoying listening to (Manda Scott’s book series) Boudica,” she said. 

