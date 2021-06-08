 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra’s dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Harshaali Malhotra’s dance video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra has left her millions of fans in awe with her dance video.

Harshaali, who played the role of mute girl Shahida, also known as Munni, took to Instagram and posted her dance video two days after she celebrated her 13th birthday.

In the video, ‘Munni’ is dressed in a blue suit and grooving to Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor’s Thade Rahiyo.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and the video has gone viral on social media platform.

Harshaali Malhotra celebrated her 13th birthday last week and shared adorable pictures with the fans with caption “Celebrations.”

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in July 2015, was the debut film of Harshaali.

