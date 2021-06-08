 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

More than 60 people lost their lives when a  train smashed into derailed carriages of another train on Monday.

Thousands of people took to Twitter and other social media websites to offer condolences to the families of the victims of  the tragedy.

Among them was producer of hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus Osman".

Mehmet Bozdag expressed sympathy with the families who lost their loved ones in road accident.

Turkish actress Özge Törer, who plays Bala Hatun in Kurulus:Osman", shared Mehmet's  message of condolence to her Instagram for her Pakistani fans. The message was written in Urdu language. 

 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed
'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle
Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her
Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women
Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out

Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out
‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series
Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse
Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death

Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death
Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Latest

view all