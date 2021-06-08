 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian is reportedly still struggling with her split from her estranged husband Kanye West.

An insider spilled to E! News sharing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will find it hard when the dramatic episode of the reality TV show will air in which it gives viewers an inside look of the former couple’s crumbling marriage.

In the teaser clip it showed the Skims founder breaking down in tears as she admits that she feels like a “failure that it’s a third [expletive] marriage” that is coming to an end.

"With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it," a source close to the star says.

The source added that she "gets upset" whenever the topic of their divorced is brought up. 

"She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye," according to the insider.

While she has "definitely" moved on from their relationship she can't help but feel bad for her kids.

"It is sad for her at times to think about the kids having to deal with their parents being split."

"She tries to put everything behind her and is truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans."

More From Entertainment:

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle
Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her
Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women
Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out

Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out
‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series
Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse
Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death

Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death
Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Latest

view all