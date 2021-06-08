 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian is often pestered about getting back together with her ex Scott Disick, but it seems like that will not happen any time soon.

In a clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder could be seen getting honest with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about her future with Scott.

She, in particular, expressed frustration over her family encouraging her to rekindle her romance with her former flame.

“I just feel like I'm really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don't know all of the details," she shares in the confessional.

While the reality TV star praises him for "so many major life improvements” the star shared that Scott was not consistent which was a cause of concern for her.

Kim then asks if Kourtney will ever say, “it's never gonna happen” to which she said, "but I don't know that it's never gonna happen."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'
Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year
Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed
Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle
Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her
Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Latest

view all