Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham has sent pulses racing as she entertained fans with fierce Spice Girls throwback snap as she took a trip down memory lane by posting a sizzling picture.

The ex-member of the world's much-loved band, that ruled the hearts of fans at a time, has shared her favourite memory with the Spice Girls.

David Beckham's sweetheart, who gave Kate Middleton's blouse a makeover, shared an adorable throwback of the five ladies from a photoshoot.

In the iconic photo, the fashion designer is seen standing on a sandy beach along with Me C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B. All the girls were posing with their hands on their hips in iconic red Baywatch swimsuits.

The renowned fashion designer captioned the mesmerising photo: "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean. But this spicy Baywatch moment is one of favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb."

Victoria Beckham's fans wasted no times to respond her amazing post and shared their sweet memories in the comments section as one admirer wrote: "I had this poster at school. My mum was so happy, if only she knew I wanted to be Posh not with her. X."