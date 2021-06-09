 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Victoria Beckham has sent pulses racing as she entertained fans with fierce Spice Girls throwback snap as she took a trip down memory lane by posting a sizzling picture.

The ex-member of the world's much-loved band, that ruled the hearts of fans at a time, has shared her favourite memory with the Spice Girls.

David Beckham's sweetheart, who gave Kate Middleton's blouse a makeover, shared an adorable throwback of the five ladies from a photoshoot.

In the iconic photo, the fashion designer is seen standing on a sandy beach along with Me C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B. All the girls were posing with their hands on their hips in iconic red Baywatch swimsuits.

The renowned fashion designer captioned the mesmerising photo: "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean. But this spicy Baywatch moment is one of favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb."

Victoria Beckham's fans wasted no times to respond her amazing post and shared their sweet memories in the comments section as one admirer wrote: "I had this poster at school. My mum was so happy, if only she knew I wanted to be Posh not with her. X."

More From Entertainment:

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship
Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein
Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets
Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein
Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle
Netflix releases teaser of Jean-Claude Van Damme-starrer The Last Mercenary

Netflix releases teaser of Jean-Claude Van Damme-starrer The Last Mercenary
Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday
The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson
Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Latest

view all