 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has broken his silence on the bizarre rumours that circulated recently about him having an affair with rapper Kanye West.

In an interview with E! News, the makeup artist touched upon the recent headlines he made with West following his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Setting the record straight about there being no romantic involvement between him and West, Star said: "I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles away from him and then I've always loved Wyoming and I was obviously aware that they had been going there a lot.”

"I think the rumors are funny, they're hilarious. I had no idea that a girl that was on TikTok made it up until recently, so that was a shocker,” he said.

"I really did mean when, I say I really do like tall men. I think Kanye's music is amazing, but he's definitely not for me,” he continued.

Speaking about his own plans of finding a special someone, the internet sensation said: "Oh, no dating. I'm honestly, after the accident, really focused on myself, but there'll be some big announcements that I have for the world. I had a lot of time to rest and really reflect and had some big life moments that I'm not ready to share yet, but soon." 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call
Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy
Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Latest

view all