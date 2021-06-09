Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

American YouTuber Jeffree Star has broken his silence on the bizarre rumours that circulated recently about him having an affair with rapper Kanye West.



In an interview with E! News, the makeup artist touched upon the recent headlines he made with West following his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Setting the record straight about there being no romantic involvement between him and West, Star said: "I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles away from him and then I've always loved Wyoming and I was obviously aware that they had been going there a lot.”

"I think the rumors are funny, they're hilarious. I had no idea that a girl that was on TikTok made it up until recently, so that was a shocker,” he said.

"I really did mean when, I say I really do like tall men. I think Kanye's music is amazing, but he's definitely not for me,” he continued.

Speaking about his own plans of finding a special someone, the internet sensation said: "Oh, no dating. I'm honestly, after the accident, really focused on myself, but there'll be some big announcements that I have for the world. I had a lot of time to rest and really reflect and had some big life moments that I'm not ready to share yet, but soon."