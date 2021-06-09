‘Friends’ director Ben Winston responds to backlash after reunion episode

Winston was asked to comment on the mounting criticism about the 'Friends' HBO Max special

Ben Winston, director of the special reunion episode of the hit nineties sitcom Friends addressed the lack of diversity complaints from fans.

During an interview with Sunday Times, Winston was asked to comment on the mounting criticism about the HBO Max special not including any people of colour.

"We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS [the South Korean boy band]. There are three women from Ghana, one who talks about how Friends saved her life. Two boys from Kenya. Three kids in India," he said in the chat.

"What more diversity do they want in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it's remarkable how well it does stand the test of time,” Winston added.

Some fans were also curious to know why Aisha Taylor couldn’t reappear for the reunion, to which he said: "Not everyone could join us. But I'm really pleased with the show we were able to put together."