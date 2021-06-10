Angelina Jolie says it's gut-wrenching to see Indians battle deadly COVID wave

Angelina Jolie has 'no words' to describe what she feels on destruction caused by COVID-19 in India

Angelina Jolie shed light on the plight of Indians as COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in a deadly second wave.

The Salt actress partook in a chat with NDTV, saying she has 'no words' to describe what she feels on the destruction caused by the virus.

"I would certainly say to the people of India, with a very heavy heart, there is just really no words to express the grief, solidarity, for all that the people of India are suffering," Jolie told the outlet.



Earlier, Hollywood stars like Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Camila Cabello spoke up on the matter, urging people to extend a supporting hand to India.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jolie will finally enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals later this year.

She is all set to star alongside Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek in the movie.