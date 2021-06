"Kurulus:Osman" latest episode saw Osman Bey taking revenge for the killing of one of his loyal commanders Bamsi Bey.

The chief of the Kayi tribe kills the murderers of Bamsi with the two swords of the deceased commander.

Osman executes the enemies in the same style as Bamsi who would use two swords in battles.

The episode number 62 of the historical TV series aired on Wednesday and broke all the records in Turkey.