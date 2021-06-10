Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap

Priyanka Chopra left fans teary-eyed when she remembered her late father in an Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the Quantico star shared an old photo of her singing with her father.

She captioned the heartfelt post "It never gets easier… love you dad."

The special moment was accompanied with an adorable story about them.

“From my earliest years, my dad and I had an understanding. Whenever he was performing at the army club he would look me in the eye during the first song.

"The New Year’s Eve I was five he forgot, so I started to leave in a huff. Dad jumped off the stage and pulled me up onto it with him, coaxing me into a duet- a nursery rhyme- and winning my forgiveness,” she said.

