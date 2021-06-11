 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
AFP

Bill Murray and Anne Frank fill out bumper Cannes edition

By
AFP

Friday Jun 11, 2021

PARIS: The latest curveball in US comedian Bill Murray´s career -- a film about his showtunes collaboration with a German cellist -- was among the additions to the Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday.

Murray, who has had one of the least predictable careers in film history, teamed up with cellist Jan Vogler in 2017 to perform a number of US theatrical standards.

A resulting concert film, "New Worlds, the Cradle of a Civilization" will have a special screening at the festival, which has been postponed from its usual May slot to July 6-17.

Also appearing outside the official competition is the latest animated feature from Ari Folman, Israeli director of the beloved "Waltz with Bashir" that electrified Cannes in 2008.

Folman´s latest, "Where is Anne Frank?" follows the journey of Kitty, the imaginary friend from Frank´s renowned diary of her time trying to evade the Nazis as a child in wartime Amsterdam.

Enfant terrible Gaspar Noe is also returning to Cannes, where his transgressive films, from the drug-fuelled "Climax" to the 3D pornfest "Love", have made him a fixture at the world´s leading film get-together.

Noe´s latest, "Vortex", stars another master of shock cinema, Italian director Dario Argento, and will run in the new Cannes Premier section of the festival.

The bumper crop of films follows the pandemic-induced cancellation of last year´s edition.

The official selection was announced last week, with 24 films from renowned names such as Wes Anderson, Nanni Moretti and Sean Penn, competing for the Palme d´Or and the affection of a jury headed by Spike Lee.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom
Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom
Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls

Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls
Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West
Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family
Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC
Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker
Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13
Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap
'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

Latest

view all