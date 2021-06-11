 
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid left fans in awe as she introduced her newborn baby Khai, almost nine months, to pool life. 

The 26-year-old model shared a series of photos featuring her and newborn baby Khai in the pool. 

Bella Hadid's sister, as usual, protectected  Khai's privacy, but her hair is on full display, giving fans a clear look at its warm, almost-strawberry blonde-like color in the sun.

Zayn Maliks' sweetheart and their baby girl Khai rocked matching mommy-and-me swimsuits in sweet summer snaps.

The model and her nine-month-old basked by the pool in mommy-and-me style bathing suits in a sweet trio of snaps shared to Instagram.

Gigi Hadid rocked a two-toned green checkered bikini from Frankie's Bikinis which also fashioned Khai a matching frilled one-piece.

