 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner gives her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kris Jenner has given her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest, the momager gushed over the adorable couple.

“Isn’t it great?” she said of the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer’s romance.

“It’s the best.”

When asked what she felt about Kourtney’s latest viral snap of Travis’ blood in a vial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed surprise.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means,” she joked. 

“I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo
Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk
Lorde releases brand new ‘Solar Power’ MV

Lorde releases brand new ‘Solar Power’ MV
Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian eager to find a guy amid Kanye's romance buzz with Irina Shayk
Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed

Reason why Meghan Markle kept her daughter's birth private revealed
Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends
Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies
Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby
Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts

Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts
Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Latest

view all