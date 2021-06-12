 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Angelina Jolie to appeal recent joint custody ruling in her court war with Brad Pitt

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

American actor Angelina Jolie is gearing up to appeal the custody decision which awarded joint custody to ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Court documents obtained by HollywoodLife revealed that the actor’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel during a hearing set for July 9.

It was earlier ruled by Judge John Ouderkirk that Pitt would get more time with his five minor children, following extensive testimony from people who have spent time with the kids—which includes child service professionals and therapists.

Weeks before the ruling, Jolie had filed a complaint with the court against the judge in the case on the basis that he wasn’t permitting her minor children to testify in court, thereby “improperly excluding [Angelina’s] evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

In docs obtained by Associated Press, Jolie’s legal team had said: “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

