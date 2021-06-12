 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Aiman Khan sends ‘heartiest’ congratulations to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has extended love and ‘heartiest’ congratulations to her sister Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on their engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal actress shared a glimpse of the engagement ceremony and wrote in the caption “Fairy tale engagement. love you both so much” followed by a heart emoji.

“Heartiest congratulations to my sister and brother @ahsanmohsinikramofficial,” she further said.

Meanwhile, Aiman and her family also missed her late father Mubeen Khan during the ceremony.

The actress said in the caption “we missed you so much baba, life is not same without you.”

Pakistan's much-loved showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got engaged on Friday.

