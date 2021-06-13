 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Raven-Symone gave fans a much needed update regarding her weight loss journey.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress spilled her secret to losing 30lbs. in three months adding that she did what works best for her and can’t "speak for anybody else".

"I am low-carb as much as I can be," she explained. 

"I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast."

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig,"she said, later adding, "I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."

The 35-year-old also got candid about how she had previously tried to lose weight as well as the challenges to do it in front of the public eye.

"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she said. 

"When I lost weight, I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart
Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton
Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow
Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa
Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Humaima Malick thinks Iman Ali should apologise to transgender community

Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

Dua Lipa reacts to Riz Ahmed's statement

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'

'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill shares glimpse of Freya Allan's 'exceptional work'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘beyond redemption’ in the UK
Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality

Meghan Markle’s ‘The Bench’ poetry dubbed ‘weak GCSE exam’ quality
Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Latest

view all