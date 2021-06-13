 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi ecstatic as she graduates as a Yoga teacher

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Meesha Shafi ecstatic as she graduates as Yoga teacher

Singer Meesha Shafi expressed her joy and excitement after she graduated as a Yoga teacher, saying, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years.”

Taking to Instagram, Meesha posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption “GRADUATION DAY!”

“Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher,” the musician said.

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

“I’m not sure if I would have been motivated to care for myself with such commitment during the uncertainties and confusion of the pandemic. I am grateful to @blissom and the depth with which the amazing teachers in their faculty share the gifts of the ancient teachings of #yoga.”

Meesha also thanked her Yoga teachers. “Thank you for your generosity and spirit”.

