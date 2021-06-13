 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Liam Payne plans on making movie about visiting rehab over alcohol abuse

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Singer Liam Payne shared that he plans on giving the world a glimpse of his experience of visiting a rehabilitation centre through a short movie.

Speaking on Diary of a CEO podcast, the former One Direction member shared how he was impressed by Alcoholics Anonymous, a rehab for alcohol abusers, when he paid a visit to the facility with comedian Russell Brand.

He said that he was surrounded by people who shared their experiences which claims to have penned into a short comedy, hoping to bring it to life.

He added that a character is based on himself.

“There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell," he said. 

"It was the weirdest room . . . We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing stand-up.

"I am not going to give the script away . . . and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters.

"I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot," he said. 

