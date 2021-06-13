Liam Payne plans on making movie about visiting rehab over alcohol abuse

Sunday Jun 13, 2021
Singer Liam Payne shared that he plans on giving the world a glimpse of his experience of visiting a rehabilitation centre through a short movie.
Speaking on Diary of a CEO podcast, the former One Direction member shared how he was impressed by Alcoholics Anonymous, a rehab for alcohol abusers, when he paid a visit to the facility with comedian Russell Brand.
He said that he was surrounded by people who shared their experiences which claims to have penned into a short comedy, hoping to bring it to life.
He added that a character is based on himself.
“There was everyone from prison guards to ex-soldiers to postmen to bin men, me and Russell," he said.
"It was the weirdest room . . . We’re in some old community church room and he’s taking the chair and doing stand-up.
"I am not going to give the script away . . . and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters.
"I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot," he said.