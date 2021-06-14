 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 14 2021
Rhea Chakraborty shares a heart-wrenching tribute for boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a heart-wrenching note for rumoured boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary.

The Jalebi actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo with the beau and wrote “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.”

“I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me”, Rhea said with a heart emoji.

“It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.”

“A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here,” she said and added “My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..”

Rhea further said “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you, I’m standing still..”

“My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua’ everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love..Bebu and putput forever. #mywholeheart,” she concluded.

