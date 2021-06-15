Gigi Hadid mesmerises fans as she puts her citrus-inspired eye makeup on display

Style queen Gigi Hadid showed off her ultra-glam look in latest Instagram post, putting her tangerine eyeliner look on display.



The supermodel, 26, shared her new photo with a cryptic caption on Instagram Sunday, flaunting the super hot look with stunning makeup techniques.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta gave an amazing extension to the inner corners of Hadid's eyes with a citrus-inspired liner, keeping the rest of the model's makeup balanced.

The Khai's mom's post suggests she would soon introduce a new project or brand as she captioned the post: "Coming soon."



The fashionista, who thrills fans with her fashion sense, wore heavier makeup to elevate her beauty.



Gigi's post garnered massive likes as Zayn Malik's sweetheart's fans took no time to lavish praise on the style queen for her ravishing look.