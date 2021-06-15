 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

#BoycottZara trends on Twitter after its head designer's controversial statement about Palestinians

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Spanish clothing giant Zara has come under fire after its head designer Vanessa Perilman spewed anti-Palestinian rhetoric.

Perilman defended Israel's stance against the Palestine, putting the blame of terrorism in Gaza on the victims.

"Maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn't blow up hospitals and schools that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza," Perilman reportedly penned to Qaher Harhash, a Palestinian model from occupied east Jerusalem.

The model later exposed her as he shared the screenshot of Perilman's alleged note, which reads: "Israelis don't teach children to hate, nor throw stones at soldiers as your people do." 

"The people in my industry know the truth about Israel and Palestine and I will never stop defending Israel. People like you just come and go in the end. Maybe if your people were educated then they won't go and blow-up schools and hospitals that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza.”

Harhash has since called on his followers to boycott the clothing giant using the hashtag #BoycottZara. The movement has spread all over the world and many people have responded this call in their own way.

Israeli airstrikes destroyed several healthcare and education facilities last month, killing more than 250 Palestinians, including 67 children in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A large number of people expressed their anger online and called out the brand for not addressing the issue more publicly. A user shared that she emailed Zara for a statement too and the brand took a rather casual approach to her request.

Perilman has reportedly deleted her Instagram account and other social media pages after a widespread backlash. Zara is yet to comment on the controversy even though it is facing growing calls for a boycott.

