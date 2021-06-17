 
Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Sheryl Crow spoke about how she feels performing again, with the first step being her live stream concert 

American singer Sheryl Crow has opened up about her big return to the stage.

During an interview with People, the singer spoke about how she feels performing again, with the first step being her live stream concert titled Sheryl Crow: The Songs and the Stories – A Live Performance.

"I've never done a full show where I just play by myself, so I think people will feel like they're seeing something completely different out of me," she said.

“For me, it was really fun to just sit and tell stories about some of these songs that people know, but don't know the stories behind,” she continued.

The event will be held at a private meditative space on her property in Nashville.

"It's in a really cool atmosphere. I have a little old church on my property and it's just filled with religious crap. It's a good vibe-y place, and hopefully people will be inspired."

She also discussed how she feels getting back to music after the pandemic impacted live music.

"I think we need it right now. I think we've been through a really hard year, a really devastating time. Music can be something soothing and it can also take your mind away from what's going on at least for a couple of hours,” she said.

