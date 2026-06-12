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BTS drops video highly anticipated of hidden song ‘Come Over'

BTS ARMY goes gaga as 'Come Over' hits streaming platforms ahead of 13th anniversary celebrations
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 12, 2026

 
BTS drops video highly anticipated of hidden song ‘Come Over’
BTS drops video highly anticipated of hidden song ‘Come Over’

BTS ARMY set social media ablaze once again.

The fandom is in absolute frenzy and full celebration mode after the iconic boy band finally released the long-awaited hidden song, Come Over, from their newly released album Arirang.

Moments after the K-pop superstars dropped the lyrical video of the instant fan-favourite song on Youtube on early Friday morning, social media erupted with emotional reactions from the septet’s admirers.

While listeners declared themselves “obsessive,” can’t get enough of Come Over, the newly unveiled BTS release has fans talking about one member in particular.

Much of the online conversation quickly turned to Suga, with fans crediting the rapper-producer for delivering yet another musical masterpiece.

One admirer expressed gratitude on behalf of the whole ARMY, writing, “Everybody say, 'Thank you, Producer Suga for this masterpiece!”

Another raved over, “I'm so glad that bts decided to release this hidden track. Suga's production never disappoints.”

A third gushed over, saying, “Yoongi, thank you so much for creating this song. We love you.”

For the unversed, the song, heavily co-produced by Suga, with RM and J-Hope, was first released on April 3, hidden exclusively as the 15th track on the Deluxe Vinyl version of Arirang.

Because it was restricted to physical vinyl, lucky listeners began posting leaked snippets online, driving the BTS ARMY into a frenzy as they demanded an official digital release.

The hype exploded further when BTS added Come Over to their setlist for select concerts during their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour.

However, yielding to massive demand, BIGHIT MUSIC officially dropped the song on global streaming platforms alongside a lyric video to celebrate the group's 13th debut anniversary.

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