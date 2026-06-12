Ariana Grande receives praise from proud mother Joan

Ariana Grande has been basking in an outpouring of love from fans and family.

After the 7 Rings hitmaker wrapped up her sold-out residency at the Oakland Arena in California with a special celebration during the last show, her mother Joan Grande gushed over the pop icon.

The former Nickelodeon and Disney star kicked off her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour with a monumental three-night residency dated June 6, 7, and 10.

The final night featured an extra layer of excitement as the Wicked star and the crowd paused to celebrate her mother’s 69th birthday.

Standing on stage for the first time since 2019, the Bang Bang songstress grew visibly emotional, telling the crowd, "It's been seven years... I missed you."

She later took to Instagram to thank Oakland for three "unforgettable nights."

“Oakland, i love you so … ꕤ｡˚ thank you for three unforgettable nights,” the Everyday singer captioned the carousel, featuring some highlights from her recent live shows.

Her mother expressed admiration in the comments section, writing, “I love you so much… what an amazing time in Oakland!!!!!”

She also wrote, “These pictures are breathtaking!!!” referring to the series of photos and videos in the post.

For the unversed, Eternal Sunshine marked Ariana’s first concert tour in seven years.