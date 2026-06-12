Selena Gomez explains her cryptic comment on bestie Taylor Swift’s post

A simple “lol” turned into a full-blown internet mystery – and Selena Gomez is setting the record straight.

The singer and actress found herself at the center of unexpected drama after commenting “lol” on an MTV Instagram post featuring Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay celebrating courtside during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The problem? A screenshot circulating online made it appear as though Gomez was reacting to a photo of Swift and Hargitay jumping in celebration, prompting some fans to wonder if she was taking a subtle dig at her longtime friend.

Not so fast, Gomez says.

“Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

According to Gomez, the comment was actually aimed at the first image in the carousel, which showed Hargitay looking exhausted while leaning against Swift.

“The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page.”

The confusion only grew after another screenshot surfaced showing Gomez discussing the game with friends.

“Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It’s a basketball game,” she added.

That earlier post included the message: “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a come back,” followed by, “so funny how some are all sudden fans though lol.”

The comments fueled theories that Gomez was targeting Swift or even Hailey Beiber. Instead, Gomez says fans connected dots that simply were not there.

In other words, what started as an innocent “lol” became a social media detective case nobody asked for.