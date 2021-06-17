 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Prince William is feeling distraught over all the drama he and his family is embroiled with

Prince William is sick of all the feud going on between Prince Harry and the royal family.

An insider revealed that the Duke of William is feeling distraught over all the drama he and his family is embroiled with.

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source said.

The insider added that “tension is brewing” ahead of Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony, which is set to bring the two brothers together, after Prince Philip's death. 

“They’ve agreed to put their issues [aside] in public, but behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider continued. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

More From Entertainment:

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU
Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic
Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal
Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair
What Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony thinks about Ben Affleck romance

What Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony thinks about Ben Affleck romance

Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving
Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Latest

view all