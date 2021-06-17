Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

Prince William is feeling distraught over all the drama he and his family is embroiled with

Prince William is sick of all the feud going on between Prince Harry and the royal family.



An insider revealed that the Duke of William is feeling distraught over all the drama he and his family is embroiled with.

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source said.

The insider added that “tension is brewing” ahead of Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony, which is set to bring the two brothers together, after Prince Philip's death.

“They’ve agreed to put their issues [aside] in public, but behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider continued. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”