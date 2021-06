The latest episode of "Kurulus: Osman" saw Osman Bey visiting Seljuk Sultan Mesud.

As Osman and his warriors return to their camp, they are ambushed by a group of enemies in a forest.

Episode 64 of season 2 of the historical TV series features a fierce battle between Osman and Mongols.

Kurulus: Osman is aired on a local Turkish TV channel every Wednesday before it is watched by millions of people in foreign languages on social media.