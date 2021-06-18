Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow starts receiving good reviews

The 24th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, has started receiving good reviews from the movie critics, who are showering praise on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Devan Coggan of the Entertainment Weekly said the female superhero movie is worth watching on the big screen.

"My #BlackWidow review is that if you're able to see this one in theaters, I highly recommend it," she tweeted. "It's a total joy, and it was made even better by getting to experience all the laughs and gasps and thrills with other people. Movies! The best!"

She also said Florence Pugh performed excellently in the film.



Hector Navarro, of Nerdist and Heroes Reforged, gushed over the movie, saying the Marvel outing lived up to his expectations.

"I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait," Navarro wrote. "The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE!"

Erik Davis, of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, appeared to rate Florence Pugh over Scarlett Johansson. "Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha's story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE," he said.

"The thing that hit me the most was the action. There are several BIG action sequences in #BlackWidow & it immediately separates itself from the TV shows, which are softer on action & heavier on character. I missed big Marvel action. It's a fun ride."

Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick also seemed to get emotional for Natasha Romanoff. Nora also seems to fall in love with Florence Pugh's performance.

"#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU," she wrote. "There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph."