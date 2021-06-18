 
Friday Jun 18 2021
SHShehzad Hameed

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback pic, looks unrecognizable in red top

SHShehzad Hameed

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Victoria Beckham amazes fans with her throwback pic, looks unrecognizable in red top

Victoria Beckham stunned fans as she shared a mesmerising photo of her old days, cheering her hubby David Beckham at a football game in the hot sunny day in London.

In the stunning photo, the renowned fashion designer looks unrecognizable wearing a pair of mini white shorts.

Victoria shared a snap of her old days as a cheerful football wife to honour the England's first Euro win.

David Beckham's sweetheart took to her Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture to tribute triumphant British footballers.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, formerly known as the ultimate WAG of the 2000s, wrote on the snap: "On a hot sunny day in London today watching the football, (well not really but @davidbeckham and the boys are) wanted to contribute so decided to share."

The fashionista, in the picture, looks stunning with long hair extensions and blonde highlights, wearing top with the logo 'England Rocks' on it.

Victoria Beckham and Cheryl were often seen together cheering on their footballer hubbies in 2000s.

