Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red

Music sensation Taylor Swift delighted fans as she announced her next re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) two months after successful release of 'Fearless'.

The pop star has revealed that Red (Taylor's Version), the re-recording of Swift’s blockbuster 2012 album, will be released on November 19.

Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first re-recorded album in Taylor Swift’s six-album endeavor, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the mesmerising news along with a long note that spoke about the original album as she called it, "a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end."

Swift said: "The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."

The singer assured fans that she will be revisiting her 2012's Grammy-winning Red and will also introduce music lovers to 30 previously unreleased tracks.



Taylor Swift, in her post, stated: "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."