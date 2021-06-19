 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Music sensation Taylor Swift delighted fans as she announced her next re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) two months after successful release of 'Fearless'.

The pop star has revealed that Red (Taylor's Version), the re-recording of Swift’s blockbuster 2012 album, will be released on November 19.

Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first re-recorded album in Taylor Swift’s six-album endeavor, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the mesmerising news along with a long note that spoke about the original album as she called it, "a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end."

Swift said: "The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."

The singer assured fans that she will be revisiting her 2012's Grammy-winning Red and will also introduce music lovers to 30 previously unreleased tracks.

Taylor Swift, in her post, stated: "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod
Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child
Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed

Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed
Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her
Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West
BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok
Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’
Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities

Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities

Latest

view all