‘Kurulus: Osman’ actor Burak Ozcivit crosses 18 million followers on Instagram

Saturday Jun 19, 2021
Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has crossed 18 million followers on Instagram.
He reached the 18 million milestone on Saturday.
Burak Özçivit’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Burak, who is an avid social media user, often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.
The actor is currently following only 60 people on photo-video sharing platform with 233 posts.