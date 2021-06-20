Probe results of bullying allegations against Meghan Markle could be delayed by 2022

Meghan Markle’s bullying claims investigation could take more time than expected, a new report has revealed.



According to the Times of London, the findings of Buckingham Palace’s human resources investigation could get delayed till 2022.

Insiders from the palace told the publication that the results may not be made public until next year while the inquiry is still going on.

The probe was launched this year in March after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying two palace staffers during her time as a senior working royal of the British royal family.

Following the allegations placed against the former actor, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying it would “not tolerate bullying and harassment” and it was “very concerned” about the accusations against Markle.

The complaint against her was originally filed by her and Prince Harry’s communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018.

The claims were denied by the duchess.