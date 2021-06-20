 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, extended love and sweet wishes to his dad on Father’s Day.

Sharing a sweet photo of his parents on Instagram, Engin aka Ertugrul wished his dad in Turkish language which reads: ‘Happy fathers day daddy.”

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

The Turkish actor also shared a sweet handwritten letter of his five-year-old son Emir, who wishes his dad on Father’s day.

Emir wrote for his dad Engin “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma celebrates Father's Day with 'exemplary men' in her life: See Photo

Anushka Sharma celebrates Father's Day with 'exemplary men' in her life: See Photo
Kareena Kapoor's new post is a hilarious nod to Christiano Ronaldo: See photo

Kareena Kapoor's new post is a hilarious nod to Christiano Ronaldo: See photo
Burak Ozcivit shares a sweet photo with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' on Father’s Day

Burak Ozcivit shares a sweet photo with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' on Father’s Day
Shekhar Suman 'feels orphaned and devastated' after mother's demise

Shekhar Suman 'feels orphaned and devastated' after mother's demise
Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day

Sonam Kapoor posts a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on Father’s Day
Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet ablaze yet again with viral dance video

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis set the internet ablaze yet again with viral dance video
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan just had an adorable Twitter exchange

Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan just had an adorable Twitter exchange
Riz Ahmed was considered for ‘Udta Punjab’ lead role before Shahid Kapoor

Riz Ahmed was considered for ‘Udta Punjab’ lead role before Shahid Kapoor
Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh

Akshay Kumar mourns death of Milkha Singh
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody

Ertugrul’s Engin Altan fraud case: TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody
Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 vaccine

Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all