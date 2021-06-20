‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

Sunday Jun 20, 2021
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, extended love and sweet wishes to his dad on Father’s Day.
Sharing a sweet photo of his parents on Instagram, Engin aka Ertugrul wished his dad in Turkish language which reads: ‘Happy fathers day daddy.”
The Turkish actor also shared a sweet handwritten letter of his five-year-old son Emir, who wishes his dad on Father’s day.
Emir wrote for his dad Engin “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”
The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.