‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, extended love and sweet wishes to his dad on Father’s Day.



Sharing a sweet photo of his parents on Instagram, Engin aka Ertugrul wished his dad in Turkish language which reads: ‘Happy fathers day daddy.”

The Turkish actor also shared a sweet handwritten letter of his five-year-old son Emir, who wishes his dad on Father’s day.

Emir wrote for his dad Engin “Dad, I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.