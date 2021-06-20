 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Kevin Hart weighs in on the stereotypical Black father

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently sat down for a chat and addressed Hollywood’s stereotype Black father.

The actor got candid over it all during his interview with E! News’ Daily Pop.

He began by addressing the ‘jail term’ most, if not all, Black fathers serve during the course of shows and admitted his hope for change.

Hart also added that he hopes his new film Fatherhood sheds new light on the lives of single Black fathers.s

Fathers who agree that “spending time with my kids is definitely one of the dopest thing that I've been doing.”

“There's been a stereotypical attachment to what a Black father is, especially when talking about the big screen. It's not on drugs, it's not going to jail or just getting out of jail, or a deadbeat. This is a film that shows a Black father in a positive light.”

The comedian went on to say, “I talked to Barack, and our conversation was about the opportunity. It's a moment to change that narrative. Barack is a guy that's very much hands-on when it comes to fatherhood. He embraces it and you can see it. His girls love him to death.”

