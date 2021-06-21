 
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Diana 'always found great comfort in the thought that William and Harry would always support each other'

Princess Diana would have felt heartbroken and distressed over Prince Harry's war with Prince William. 

According to Express UK's Michael Cole, the Princess of Wales 'always found great comfort in the thought that Prince William and Prince Harry would always be there to support each other, come what may, against whatever slings and arrows fate decreed.'

Writing on what Diana would have thought about the ordeal, Cole added, "The bitterness of the divisions that have opened up between the brothers, once so close, would have shocked her because she brought them up to love each other.

"She instilled in them a belief in themselves and the importance of supporting each other," he shared. 

Cole went on to say that Princess Diana's memorial unveiling might not bridge the gap between Harry and William. 

"The unveiling should have been an occasion to celebrate a wonderful person and a remarkable life, cruelly cut short at the age of 36 when Diana was on the brink of a new and exciting period during which, to my certain knowledge, she intended to extend the good work she had already achieved in new, surprising and inspiring ways," he wrote. 

