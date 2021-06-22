Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption

Pakistani drama actress and model Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared mesmerising video of her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding to Qazi Shumail with a heartwarming note on Monday.



Sumbul, who's winning hearts with her outstanding acting skills in many Pakistani dramas, took to her Instagram account and uploaded heartwarming moments of her younger sister's wedding.

The actress penned a heartfelt caption to describe her feelings for her beloved sister:"o my little sister on her wedding day. It is hard to know what to say. You and I have shared many things together, and I have seen you grow into a confident young girl. You chose a good boy to spend your life with, and I am happy to have him as my brother-in-law. Congratulations."

She also welcomed Qazi Shumail to her family, writing: "Welcome to the family @qazi_shumail and lots of dua for you."

Kompal Iqbal is also an actress and model. She started her acting career from drama “Quddasi Sahab ki Bawah”.

Kompal was looking gorgeous in light color wedding outfit. Sumbul also looked stunning in pistachio color dress.



Sumbul's younger sister Kompal Iqbal tied the knot with Shumail in a fairy tale wedding ceremony on 18th June 2021. Several showbiz celebrities including, Feroze Khan and Yashma Gill attended the event.