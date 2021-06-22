Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021
An unearthed video revealed late actress Naya Rivera’s sentiment when she was voicing Catwoman in a movie.
Entertainment Tonight released some behind-the-scenes footage of the late Glee star voicing the animated character for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.
"Obviously there's a special significance for portraying Catwoman,” she said.
"Every actress that I've ever loved has played Catwoman in some shape or form.
"And I'm honored I get to play [her] for this movie."
The actress died on July 8 when she drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.