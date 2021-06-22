 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie

An unearthed video revealed late actress Naya Rivera’s sentiment when she was voicing Catwoman in a movie.

Entertainment Tonight released some behind-the-scenes footage of the late Glee star voicing the animated character for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.

"Obviously there's a special significance for portraying Catwoman,” she said.

"Every actress that I've ever loved has played Catwoman in some shape or form.

"And I'm honored I get to play [her] for this movie."

The actress died on July 8 when she drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

