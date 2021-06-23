Vin Diesel opens up on feud with Dwayne Johnson on Fast & Furious set

Vin Diesel has opened up about his row with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne The Rock Johnson, saying he had to use "a lot of tough love" with him to get his performance.



Diesel told Men's Health: "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."



He continued: "As a producer to say, 'Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know' – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.



"That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.



"Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Vin Diesel haven't been shy about the fact they clashed on set and the wrester-turned-actor went on to confirm that the two didn't film any scenes together on Fast & Furious 8 at all.

Whatever went down on set resulted in Johnson posting a message on Instagram slamming some of his co-stars as "chicken shit", which was assumed to be aimed at Diesel.